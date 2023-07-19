New Zealand will search for the first World Cup win in five tournaments as they host Norway

It is less than 24 hours before the first game in the FIFA Women’s World Cup gets underway as one of the two hosts, New Zealand, welcomes Norway to Auckland. This will be a huge task for the home nation as they have failed to win a single game in their past five World Cup appearances, but the Ferns boss Jitka Klimkova is hopeful we will see a turn around this tournament.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the opening match, Klimkova said: “I really believe these players will shine. The hard work and preparation brought us to where we are now. At this stage the preparation is done and now it is time to shine. It is an opportunity for this country to not just be a rugby country but wake up to their love for football.”

As New Zealand and Norway make their final preparations, here is all you need to know ahead of the opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023...

When is New Zealand vs Norway?

The opening match of the Women’s World Cup is set to get underway at 8am BST on Thursday 20 July and will be played at Eden Park. The opening fixture will come directly after the opening ceremony and the stadium can welcome up to 50,000 spectators, all ready to watch the first of 64 fixtures in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

How to watch New Zealand vs Norway

The BBC will have coverage of the opening fixture and the coverage will have continued on from the opening ceremony which begins at 7.30am BST. While fans can tune into BBC One to watch on the television, live stream options are also available through BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport Website.

Those who are unable to watch the opening match can tune into BBC Radio 5 Live to listen to the FIFA Women’s World Cup get underway.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other on seven occasions and the only loss Norway suffered against their upcoming hosts was in a 2019 exhibition match. Norway are very much the favourites heading into the opening fixture of the tournament but it is hoped the Ferns, who have not won a World Cup match in five previous appearances, will rally as hosts.

Team news

Rangers goalkeeper Victoria Esson is expected to start between the posts for New Zealand and will likely be shielded by Rebekah Stott and Katie Bowen in defence. While Spurs star Ria Percival missed much of the season through injury, it has long been suspected she has recovered in time to feature in her home World Cup while the A-League icon Hannah Wilkinson will be leading the line for her country.

As for Norway, it is expected Maren Mjedle and Mathilde Harvien will feature in central defence, with Tuva Hansen and Mari Bratberg Lund to operate as two full-backs. Barcelona’s Caroline Graham Hansen will also be crucial to her side’s success, as will Lyon’s Ada Hegerberg.

New Zealand full squad: Erin Nayler, Ria Percival, Claudia Bunge, CJ Bott, Michaela Foster, Malia Steinmetz, Ali Riley, Daisy Cleverley, Gabi Rennie, Annalie Longo, Olivia Chance, Betsy Hasset, Rebekah Stott, Katie Bowen, Paige Satchell, Jacqui Hand, Hannah Wilkinson, Grace Jale, Elizabeth Anton, Indiah-Page Riley, Victoria Esson, Milly Clegg, Anna Leat

