The footballing world has been weirdly divided over Mo Salah’s selfie at Liverpool’s win over Tottenham Hotspur.

In the Reds’ title-winning game last weekend, Salah was one of the goalscorers in a 5-1 bludgeoning of Spurs, as Arne Slot’s side cruised to lifting the Premier League title. Finding the back of the net in the 63rd minute, the Egyptian winger ran to the stands to celebrate.

For his celebration, Salah grabbed a phone from someone in the crowd and took a selfie with the fans - a photo that not only went viral on social media, but was on the front page of most newspapers the following day. It comes not only as Liverpool win the Premier League, but as Salah signs a new two-year contract at Anfield.

However, it has since emerged that the celebration was a marketing stunt, with Salah taking the photo with a Google Pixel phone (the club’s sponsor) which was handed to him by a staff member.

The celebration has divided fans in the aftermath of this revelation; some fans claim it has taken away from what made it a special moment, while others believe it’s simply a part of modern footballing commercialism. Posting their thoughts on X, football fans haven’t been shy about making their feelings known.

One Liverpool fan, @fytbvro, said: “[People] acting like Google Pixel execs sat at a table with Salah and planned this out. That’s just the official phone that the staff uses to record pitchside every game. Salah saw them and asked to use it for the selfie. Pack it up man.”

Another user, @shukla_akshata, said: “After a fantastic season of selfies, Salah deserves an individual brand endorsement deal with Google Pixel. Every post match photo and every gym mirror selfie would double as effortless brand promotion.”

Meanwhile Tottenham fan @creativeskg said: “So, just found out that the Salah selfie after he scored was a planned Google Pixel marketing stunt. That’s how bad Spurs are, that Google can plan a marketing activation around us!”