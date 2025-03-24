Footballer, 24, jailed for dealing cocaine - but his club Barry Town had no idea

Barry Town footballer Evan Press, 24, has been jailed for two and a half years. | South Wales Police

A football club was left stunned after learning that their midfielder, Evan Press, had been sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

What’s worse is that they found this out only on the day he was thrown behind bars.

Press, who played for Welsh club Barry Town, pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine - a Class A drug - and was sentenced at Newport Crown Court on March 19. But the club had no knowledge of his arrest, charge, or guilty plea, which took place on February 11.

During legal proceedings, 24-year-old Press continued playing for Barry Town in three matches, including a 2-1 victory over Aberystwyth Town in the Welsh Cymru Premier League. He missed last weekend’s game against Flint Town following his sentencing.

Speaking to Wales Online, a club spokesperson said: “Being brutally honest we only heard about this on the day he was sentenced. He had never told us. We were unaware until half an hour after the sentencing on March 19 when we were contacted by a family member.

“Since the sentencing we've heard bits about the case but we don't have all the information. We have been processing the news. It is a real shock.

“Evan is a wonderful young man. He's been part of our club for seven years. He has made a mistake and my understanding is it happened some time ago.

“We are a family club who want our players to be role models. This was news to us.”

Press has been with Barry Town since 2018, making 187 appearances and scoring 11 goals. He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.