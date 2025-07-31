Newcastle United are reportedly set to hold talks with Roma's Carles Perez. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

A former Barcelona player had to have hospital treatment after a dog bit him in the genitals.

Carles Perez, who was at the San Siro for five years playing for Barcelona’s B team and making 11 appearances for the first XI, is now at Celta but has been loaned to Greek side Aris Thessaloniki. During his time at Roma in Italy (2020 to 2023) he was linked with a move to Newcastle United but nothing came of it.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Perez was walking his own dog when another animal attacked his pet, and in the course of trying to separate the dogs, Perez was attacked by the aggressor.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and received six stitches , said Marca . He spent more than 24 hours in care, and Marca said doctors looked at surgery.

Some Marca readers expressed sympathy for him, with one writing: “Let's hope it all stays just a scare. Keep your spirits up, Carles, and I hope we see you running around the football fields soon. We wish you a speedy recovery and are sorry for the loss. We send you strength from Vigo!!!”

Another posted: “Greece is full of dogs, mastiff type dogs, abandoned on the streets. It's no joke that a pack of dogs chased my girlfriend and me. Nothing happened because we were inside the car, but it's scary.”