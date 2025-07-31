Fermin Lopez: Manchester City prepare £51m bid for Barcelona midfielder who caught Chelsea's eye
The word is that Pep Guardiola likes the look of the Blaugrauna’s Fermin López, the 22-year-old midfield dynamo who is know for making breaks into the box.
López is under contract until 2029, but Barca have well-publicised financial issues and are in a lot of debt. He had a good season last year, scoring one of the goals which guaranteed Barcelona La Liga title, which rounded off a domestic treble,
Manchester City are said to be about to offer €60m (£51m), as Guardiola again shows he has confidence in Spanish midfielders after the success of Rodri, David Silva, Nolito, and Javi García.
Spanish transfer website Fichajes says: “Fermín's situation at Barça remains uncertain. Although he has demonstrated quality and commitment in the minutes he has played, the intense competition in midfield has relegated him to a more secondary role than he expected.
“The lack of continuity could become a decisive factor if the Andalusian considers options that would ensure his prominence, especially with a view to staying on the radar of the Spanish national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
“City believes his profile would be a perfect fit for a team seeking young talent with immediate growth, and they are therefore determined to tempt both the player and the club with a fee that is hard to refuse.”
