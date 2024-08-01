Fulham 'make bid' for Man Utd star as United miss out on midfield transfer target to PSG
Manchester United have been hit by unfortunate circumstances today, following the injuries to Rasmus Hojlund and new signing Leny Yoro. What can the Red Devils do to steady the ship as the summer transfer window continues on?
One of United’s home-grown midfielders is being targeted by Fulham. The Cottagers have put forth a bid for the player - meanwhile, Erik ten Hag’s men have lost out on one of their main transfer targets after he agreed a deal to join Ligue 1 champions PSG.
Fulham submit new bid for Scott McTominay
Fulham are in the hunt for a new midfielder in the summer, following the departure of star man Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich. They have identified Scott McTominay as a possible replacement and have put forth a bid ‘in excess’ of £20 million, though they expect this to be rejected. If they want to sign the Lancaster-born Scotland international, they will need to pay an amount closer to £30 million.
In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote: “Fulham have submitted new bid for Scott McTominay in excess of £20m, expected to be rejected. Man United would be open to selling for fee close to £30m.”
Manchester United miss out on Joao Neves to PSG
United had been linked with a move for young Portuguese midfielder Joao Neves in the transfer window - however, it now appears that the Red Devils will not be signing him, as he is undergoing a medical at PSG. While the contract has not been signed just yet, it is expected to be a formality at this point.
Writing on X, Fabrizio Romano wrote: “João Neves, in Paris today with medical tests booked as new Paris Saint-Germain player. Contract signing to follow after €60m plus €10m add-ons package deal agreed with Benfica.”