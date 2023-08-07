GAFFR is an alternative fantasy football game for fans of the Championship and works similar to the popular Fantasy Premier League.

Championship football fans are flocking to play fantasy football game GAFFR this season as an alternative to the Fantasy Premier League version.

The second divison season got underway last weekend and already the campaign is shaping up to be full of the drama and upsets that football fans associate with the Championship .

Cardiff City held Leeds United to a 2-2 draw in a feisty meeting at Elland Road as Watford thumped QPR and Ipswich Town got the better of Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Elsewhere, Southampton put down an early marker in their promotion charge with a late winner against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Fantasy football has become a huge trend for football fans across the globe over the past decade with millions of players managing teams in the official Premier League game each week.

GAFFR is a version of the game for Championship lovers and NationalWorld has all you need to know to understand the basics of the game.

What is GAFFR?

GAFFR is a free fantasy football team for the EFL Championship that serves as an alternative to the Fantasy Premier League game.

Users pick a team of 15 players from the 24 Championship clubs and enter into leagues against the public and friends. Players are awarded points depending on how they perform on the pitch each week.

Fantasy managers can make transfers each week, adjust their formation and pick their captain ahead of each Gameweek's deadline.

How do I pick a team for Championship fantasy football on GAFFR?

Any players familiar with Premier League fantasy football games will find the GAFFR set-up similar.

Fantasy managers have a budget of 100.0 to spend, with players costing anything from 4.0 to 11.5 depending on how prolific they tend to be when it comes to amassing points.

Leeds United are ones to watch in the Championship this year (Image: Getty Images)

Users must pick two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards from the pool of over 600 players but must stick to the budget and cannot choose more than three players from any one team.

Once the 15 players are chosen, a team name is selected and the squad can then be entered into leagues.

Any player can create a private league to share its code with friends and family. Team names can be changed in the Team Details section of the Team Selection page.

Can I play GAFFR even though the Championship season has begun?

Yes, users can still create teams on GAFFR and enter them into leagues despite the Championship having begun last weekend.

Fantasy managers will receive a score of 0 for Gameweek 1 and any following rounds when a team is not active.

Who are the best players to pick in GAFFR?

It's unsurprising to see that stars from recently relegated Premier League sides are the most popular among Championship fantasy football managers.

Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is owned by the highest percentage of managers at 32.1%. Leeds United star Luis Sinisterra and Southampton man James Ward-Prowse are owned by 26.2% and 23.9% respectively.