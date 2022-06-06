Wales’ Gareth Bale is set to postpone his retirement to stay fit for the 2022 World Cup - here’s a look at where he could go after leaving Real Madrid.

After years of criticism and controversy surrounding the latter stages of his stay in Spain, Gareth Bale has finally left Real Madrid after his contract expired this summer.

The Welshman struggled for game time under Zinedine Zidane and only made 21 league appearances across the past two seasons.

After nine years with the La Liga giants, Bale will now look for a new challenge and looks increasingly likely to return to the UK.

Despite turning 33 next month, his recent exploits with the Wales national team show that he is still very capable of playing at a high level and could be a great signing for a number of teams.

With plenty of clubs showing interest in the forward, we take a look at where he could end up this summer.

How much did Gareth Bale earn at Real Madrid?

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Bale was the third-highest earner on Europe during his final season in Madrid - raking in £28.8 million a year (£554k per week).

Only Neymar and Lionel Messi earn more than Bale, meaning he earned more than the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Kevin De Bruyne - as well as former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema.

The €100.8 million fee Real Madrid paid for the Wales international is the 10th highest paid for any player in football history.

Statistics & achievements

Gareth Bale joined Tottenham Hotspur from Southampton as an 18-year-old in 2007 and went onto become one of their best players of all time.

The 32-year-old spent six years in White Hart Lane - as well his loan spell last season - and has scored 53 goals and assisted another 22 in 166 Premier League appearances.

Bale won the 2012/13 Premier League Player of the Season, and was named in the 2011 and 2013 UEFA Team of the Year, as well as the PFA Premier League Team of the Year three times.

Despite the end of Bale’s time at the Santiago Bernabéu ending on a sour note, the forward became one of the best players in the world during his prime years in Spain.

Until recent years he was a vital part of Los Blancos’ attack and scored over 100 goals and assisted another 67 in 258 appearances.

The Welshman’s trophy cabinet is mesmerising following his departure from Real Madrid, with three La Liga titles, five Champions Leagues, two Spanish domestic cups, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups to his name.

Bale was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2022 Birthday Honours and followed it up by scoring the only goal in the World Cup play-off final against Ukraine to reach his first ever World Cup.

Who will Bale sign for next?

Bale was been linked with a number of clubs following his departure from Los Blancos, with a number of Premier League sides interested.

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be heavily linked with a move for their former star, while Newcastle United are another team reportedly plotting an ambitious approach.

Surprisingly, the current favourites to sign Bale are Championship side Cardiff City.

While he is undoubtedly at a much higher standard than the second tier, the Bluebirds may have the advantage of bringing him back to his hometown at the end of his career.

According to Sky Bet, the current favourites to sign Bale next are...

Cardiff - 1/3

Tottenham - 6/1

Any MLS club - 7/1

Newcastle - 12/1

Fulham - 16/1

Atletico Madrid - 20/1

Nottingham Forest - 20/1

Rangers - 20/1

Southampton - 20/1