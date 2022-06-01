The World Cup winner looks to be heading for the exit door at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba looks set to leave Manchester United this summer with his contract due to expire at the end of the month.

The French midfielder has had a turbulent six years at Old Trafford since returning to the club from Juventus for a then world record transfer fee of €105 million (£89.3 million).

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the Red Devils once again changing head coach and Dutchman Erik ten Hag taking over it is looking increasingly likely that the 2018 World Cup winner will not be returning for the 2022/23 season.

Here is everything you need to know about Pogba’s current contact, age, statistics and which clubs are thought to be in the running for his signature.

How much does Paul Pogba earn and when does his Manchester United contract expire?

Per SalarySport.com, Paul Pogba currently earns just over £15m a year which works out at around £260,000 per week.

He joined Manchester United in 2016 on a five year deal with the option of an extra year and that deal is set to expire on June 30, 2022.

The €105 million (£89.3 million) plus bonuses of €5 million that the Old Trafford side paid for Pogba was a world record transfer fee, surpassing the former record holder Gareth Bale.

Paul Pogba age, statistics and achievements

Paul Pogba was born on March 15, 1993 meaning he turned 29 earlier this year.

As a youth player he represented Roissy-en-Brie, Torcy, Le Havre and Manchester United before signing his first professional contract with the Red Devils in 2009.

He made seven appearances for the club during his first spell at Old Trafford which all came during the 2011/12 campaign.

In July 2012 he left United having not agreed a new deal and signed for Italian Serie A side Juventus.

He immediately became a regular in the Turin side’s first team, making 37 first team appearances across all competitions and scoring five goals.

His second season saw him feature 51 times with nine goals while he netted ten each during his third and fourth campaigns with Juventus.

In total he made 178 appearances and scored 34 goals before making his return to Manchester United.

Pogba has been ever present during his second spell at Old Trafford and has made a total of 226 first team appearances and scored 39 goals.

On the international stage, the 29-year old was a key part of the France side who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and has earned 91 caps and scored 11 goals for his country.

His trophy cabinet also includes four Serie A titles, two Coppa Italias and two Supercoppa Italianas from his time at Juventus as well as an EFL Cup win and Europa League win with Manchester United.

Who will Paul Pogba sign for next?

Pogba’s old club Juventus are currently the odds on favourites to sign him once his current Manchester United deal expires.

Paris Saint Germain are second favourites followed by the possibility that he will remain at Old Trafford and agree a new deal.

The current odds on his next club are:

Juventus - 2/9

PSG - 2/1

Real Madrid - 20/1

Chelsea - 22/1

Manchester City - 25/1

Barcelona 25/1

Tottenham Hotspur - 30/1

Inter Milan - 33/1

Newcastle United - 33/1

Liverpool - 66/1