Gary Neville and David Beckham part of new ownership group at Salford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

David Beckham and Gary Neville are part of a new ownership group at League Two club Salford.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club announced the former Manchester United stars were part of a consortium which also includes a US-based businessman, Declan Kelly, and Lord Mervyn Davies, and will take control with immediate effect.

Neville said: “I am passionate about Salford City. This is a unique partnership with a diverse range of minds and expertise, held together by a love of football. Football will come first, however it’s critical that we drive the club towards sustainability in the next four to five years. I can’t wait for the next part of this journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beckham, who celebrated his 50th birthday last week, added: “I grew up in Salford - I have such fond memories of my time living there and the place and its people played such an important part in my early life in football. Salford City is at the heart of its community; it has a rich history and I am delighted to be a part of the next chapter.”

Beckham first invested in Salford in January 2019, joining former ‘Class of 92’ team-mates Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt as a shareholder. Gary Neville bought out the stake of former co-owner Peter Lim last August.

The club confirmed on Thursday that Phil Neville, Scholes, Giggs and Butt were no longer shareholders but would still be contributing to the club “with roles in the club across technical, football, commercial, recruitment and the SCFC foundation”. Kelly and Davies will serve as co-chairs on the club’s board.

The club said the acquisition includes “a commitment by the new shareholders to invest significantly in the club, the team and its facilities”. Salford missed out on the League Two play-offs by a single point, so will again play in English football’s fourth tier next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly and Davies said in a joint statement: “We have been close friends and partners for more than a decade and we look forward to partnering with David, Gary, this phenomenal new ownership group, the Class of ’92 and everyone at SCFC to take this project to the next level and hopefully bring more success to Salford City’s wonderful fan base, players and everyone associated with the club.”

An advisory and investment firm, Consello, will lead the club’s commercial strategy, with the club said to be “looking forward to bringing on a series of commercial partners across the UK, US, Europe, and Asia”.

Salford will hope they can follow Wrexham’s lead in attracting overseas interest and investment following the buyout of the Welsh club by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Since the takeover Wrexham have risen from the National League to the Championship, having achieved three successive promotions.