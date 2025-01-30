Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester United star Nicky Butt’s 50th birthday party that was attended by a number of footballing legends is at the centre of a police probe.

The police are probing the party which took place at Soho Farmhouse, Oxfordshire, after an alleged head-butt left a security guard with a suspected broken nose. Guests at the former Manchester United midfielder's bash included David and Victoria Beckham, plus Class of '92 pals Paul Scholes and Gary Neville. Police are now questioning witnesses and scouring CCTV footage from Soho Farmhouse, Oxfordshire, it is believed.

According to reports, the security guard spotted a man relieving himself against a courtyard wall. He approached the man and remonstrated with him, it is said, but it is alleged the man then snapped in a drunken fury and head-butted the guard.

A source said: "There was blood everywhere and people were shocked as the guard came inside with his face in a total mess." The wounded guard was taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries, it is understood.

Manchester United star Nicky Butt’s 50th birthday party that was attended by a number of footballing legends is at the centre of a police probe. (Photo: Getty Images/Soho Farmhouse on Facebook) | Getty Images/Soho Farmhouse on Facebook

Thames Valley Police said they received a report of the alleged assault at 9.15pm on Friday January 24. Officers then turned up at the members-only club, which also offers £800-a-night cabins.

The security guard has given police a full statement and is said to be currently off work recovering from his injuries. No-one has been arrested as part of the investigation as yet.

A source told The Sun: "It’s the very last place you would expect to hear of that kind of behaviour going on. Soho Farmhouse is very upmarket and fashionable. This kind of incident is certainly not a regular occurrence there... It ruined a lovely day."

It is said guests were "shocked" when scenes allegedly turned ugly in the evening after a pleasant afternoon there. Thames Valley Police continue to investigate the incident.