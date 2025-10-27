Pundit and Manchester United legend Gary Neville thinks Liverpool need a change of personnel - and fast.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds suffered their fourth defeat in five games at the weekend, with a 3-2 defeat to Brentford. Milos Kerkez and Mo Salah found the back of the net for Liverpool, but goals from Kevin Schade, Dango Ouattara and Igor Thigao sealed the result for the Bees.

It leaves Arne Slot’s side down in seventh on the Premier League table, seven points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have struggled to adapt to a new line-up this season, with six major new arrivals during the summer transfer window. Some, like striker Hugo Ekitike, have managed to hit the ground running.

But others, including attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, have not yet made the impact Slot will have hoped for, and defensively the Reds have really struggled this season.

Following the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer, Jeremie Frimpong was brought in as a replacement right-back, but his injury has brought Conor Bradley back into the fray.

Now, pundit Neville believes a change of tactics will be needed to sure up the defence at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on his podcast, the retired full-back said: “Earlier on in the season I felt as though their full backs weren't right, and maybe Konate at times wasn't right, but Van Dijk was holding them together and Alisson was in goal and you've got two world-class performers there.

“But the virus is catching. It's not just going into the left back, who I think now is becoming a worry - the left back, Kerkez scored but watching him, he has to be taken out I think.

“I'm worried about the right-back. Frimpong's not a right back. Conor Bradley's being given his head and I'm supportive of that because I think there's a lot of talent there, but it's difficult when your team is conceding goals and the pressure's on.”

When Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of Man United, he would often put centre-backs on the edges of a back four when the team was struggling defensively. Now, Neville thinks Liverpool should go in a similar direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It sounds quite defensive, and like going back to base camp, but sometimes you have to do that when everything's crazy, chaotic and mad, which it is for Liverpool you just have to find that foundation which ultimately can keep a narrow back four, prevent spaces, win your duels and set pieces, don't given easy goals away, play it forward quicker and be a little bit more direct knowing that front three will win you games.”