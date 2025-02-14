Aston Villa legend Gary Shaw died aged 63 last September. | Getty Images

Football legend Gary Shaw left behind an eye-watering amount of money after dying without a will.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Aston Villa striker, who died last September at the age of 63, suffered a fatal head injury after hitting his head while exiting a taxi. Shaw never married, had no children, no siblings, and he did not leave any formal instructions regarding his estate.

As a result, his entire estate will be handled by a lawyer on behalf of Michael Measey, who is believed to have been a friend or relative of Shaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every year, thousands of people die without a will - known as dying intestate - which typically results in their estate being passed on by a court to their spouse or closest blood relative. The High Court approved the handling of Shaw’s estate on February 10, naming Michael Measey as the administrator.

Aston Villa legend Gary Shaw died aged 63 last September. | Getty Images

Shaw’s assets were valued at £297,000, though £10,000 was deducted to cover legal fees, funeral costs, and other expenses. A lifelong Villa fan he rose through the club’s ranks and played 213 games between 1978 and 1988, scoring 79 goals.

In 1981, he won the Professional Footballers’ Association Young Player of the Year award, followed by the European Young Player of the Year honor in 1982 - the same year Aston Villa secured the UEFA Cup.

Shaw was so highly regarded that, after Villa’s European Super Cup victory over Barcelona, football legend Diego Maradona requested his shirt. The Argentine icon sent a member of Barcelona’s staff into Villa’s dressing room with his own shirt, instructing them to return with Shaw’s in exchange. However, Villa’s kit man declined the swap, as the jerseys were considered too valuable to give away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond Villa, Shaw also played for the likes Blackpool, Walsall, Kilmarnock, and Shrewsbury Town, as well as representing England at the under-21 level.

An inquest revealed that Shaw had been out drinking with friends on September 5 and was discovered by a neighbor collapsed on the pavement near his home at around 1am the following morning.

It is believed that he fell and struck his head, leading to a fatal injury. He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he remained for 11 days before passing away with his family at his bedside.

A coroner ruled his death accidental.

In October, crowds gathered at Villa Park to pay tribute to Shaw before his funeral service at Sutton Coldfield Crematorium.