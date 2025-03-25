Gillingham FC set to appoint Gareth Ainsworth from Shrewsbury as their new manager

Gareth Ainsworth has reportedly agreed to take charge of League Two side Gillingham. | Getty Images

Gillingham are on the verge off appointing a new manager - and are reportedly poaching him from another club.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to multiple reports, the Gills are set to appoint Shrewsbury Town’s head coach Gareth Ainsworth, with many publications claiming the deal is almost over the line.

Gillingham are currently 19th in League Two, and while they are clear of being relegated to the National League it has been a bitterly disappointing season for them. By contrast, Shrewsbury 24th and last in League One, having lost four of their last five matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, Shrewsbury have won ust two games in their past 14, with Ainsworth only taking over at the club in November last year. If appointed to Gillingham, he will be the club’s fifth gaffer in the space of 18 months - following the likes of Neil Harris, Stephen Clemence, Mark Bonner and recently-sacked John Coleman.

Gareth Ainsworth has reportedly agreed to take charge of League Two side Gillingham. | Getty Images

According to BBC Radio Shropshire’s Nick Southall, the move has caught Shrewsbury Town off-guard. He said: “It's fair to say this news has well and truly caught the club by surprise.

“Gareth Ainsworth had talked about wanting to build something special at Shrewsbury over a long period of time, as he did at Wycombe. The constant message was he loved Shrewsbury and the short-term pain was worth it for the long-term gain.

“Shrewsbury fought tooth and nail to keep Ainsworth after being approached by Gillingham, to the extent he was offered a two-year extension no matter what league they are in.”

Shrewsbury have nine games yet to play and are 14 points away from safety.