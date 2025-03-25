Millwall fans are divided over the club’s plans to launch a mobile network service. | Getty Images

A Championship football club is the first in the UK to launch its own 5G mobile network - and fans have reacted exactly how you’d expect them to.

Currently 11th in the league, Millwall’s hopes of pushing for the play-offs this season seem to be all but over. However, the club seems to have turned its attention towards a new business venture.

Yesterday (March 24), Millwall announced it will be launching a 5G mobile network. Called Millwall Mobile, the service will apparently offer exclusive club perks and European roaming - not that Millwall will be playing European football anytime soon.

The club’s chief commercial officer, Luke Wilson, said: “With the advent of eSIMs there are now a number of virtual networks in the UK run by a variety of brands including supermarkets and satellite TV providers. There are also several football clubs in Europe who have taken advantage of the technology to deliver affordable and rewarding mobile plans to their fans, backed up by the reliability and scale of a main network provider.

“Ahead of the proposed Three/Vodafone merger, we believe our tie up with shaka, a pioneering connectivity provider, will not only mean our fans will have great value, flexible plans that reward their loyalty via the club benefits on offer – but also access to the best network in London.”

The likes of AC Milan in Italy and Flamengo in Brazil have already gone down this route for fans. For Millwall fans, the service will cost £20 per month, with unlimited minutes, texts and data.

However, not everyone is on board with the new mobile service - in fact, many fans have been mocking the decision, in a way that only football fans would. Under the club’s announcement on X, they had an absolute field day.

One user, Steven Nicklas, said: “Cheers lads, [I] was looking for a tariff that's more than double what I currently pay for the same perks.”

Another, @mcaziggy, said: “Customer service waiting melody: ‘No one likes us, no one likes us, we don’t care, we don’t care we are Millwall, Millwall Mobile, Millwall Mobile, please continue to hold’.”

Others joked about the impact the new mobile service would have on The Dell, Millwall’s stadium - which has infamously poor phone signal. Also on X, @jgunster04 said: “Corner flags being replaced with phone masts I heard.”