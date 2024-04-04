A goalkeeper in the third tier of Spanish football has been banned following an altercation with a fan who was alleged to have been racially abusing the player during a game between Sestao River Club and Rayo Majadahonda at the weekend. The player in question, Cheikh Sarr, was sent off on the 84th minute after he entered the stands - following this, the rest of his teammates followed him off the pitch and refused to resume playing. As such, Sestao were awarded a 3-0 win by default - additionally, they were also deducted three points and were hit with a fine of £2,575.

What has been said regarding the incident?

When interviewed on the incident, Sarr said [via BBC Sport]: "I grabbed him and asked why he was insulting me. My attitude was not aggressive, I just wanted to ask him why. It was something horrible and I could not stop myself. It was a very sad and ugly thing what they were saying." A statement on FC Rayo Majadahona’s official club website reads: “From the Rayo Majadahonda SAD Football Club we want to inform you that once the board of directors meeting is over, the club will not appeal the sanction imposed on our player Cheikh Sarr.

“We appreciate at all times the empathy that he has had with our player, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and the Single Competition Judge, as well as the sensitivity shown in its writing. However, the empathy they have shown with our player has not been shown with the club, applying a harsh sanction.