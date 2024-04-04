South African footballer Luke Fleurs has been pronounced dead after being shot and killed in a ‘botched car hijacking’ in the Florida region of Gauteng, near Johannesburg.

His death has been confirmed by members of his family. Fleurs was allegedly gunned down on Wednesday evening - he was rushed to hospital, but died whilst receiving treatment. Certain outlets are reporting the attack as an attempted kidnapping, though this is unconfirmed.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the course of his playing career, Fleurs played for Ubuntu Cape Town, SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs. He represented his country at both U17 and U23 level - he also competed at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with South Africa.

Spokesperson for the SA Police, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said to Sunday World: “The police are waiting for information on the incident for now. We will comment further on the matter as soon as we gather the details thereof.”

A statement on Kaizer Chiefs’ official club website reads: “We are profoundly shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic and untimely passing of one of our players, Luke Fleurs. The 24-year-old former youth international lost his life after being shot during a hijacking on Wednesday evening in Johannesburg, He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to gunshot wounds.

“Luke came to Kaizer Chiefs earlier this season before finally signing a two-year deal with the club in October 2023. He was yet to make an official appearance for Amakhosi, although he had sat on the bench for the team.

