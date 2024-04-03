Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premier League manager Vincent Kompany has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following Burnley’s 2-2 draw to Chelsea on Saturday. The ex-Manchester City captain was shown a red card by referee Darren England after he strongly protested to a late penalty which also resulted in Burnley’s Lorenz Assignon being sent off.

A statement from the FA read: "It's alleged that the manager's language and/or behaviour around the 40th minute was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting towards a match official and/or questioned their integrity.” Kompany now has until Friday to respond to the charge.

Burnley defender Asssignon was shown a second yellow card shortly before half-time after he fouled Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk. Kompany was sent to the stands for his reaction. The French 23-year-old is now the sixth Burnley player to have been sent off in 30 Premier League matches which marks the highest number of players from any Premier League club.

Speaking after the game, the former Belgian international said he is "not shying away" from giving feedback to officials and does not have "any issues with being fined". He also complained that the standard of this season’s refereeing “hasn’t been good enough”.

Kompany, 37, joined Burnley in 2022, guiding them to promotion at the first time of asking having previously enjoyed two managerial spells with Anderlecht in 2019 and 2020-22.