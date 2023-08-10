Bayern Munich have agreed a fee for Tottenham star Harry Kane

Bayern Munich are edging closer to signing Tottenham talisman Harry Kane in the one of the longest-running transfer sagas of the summer

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur to sign star striker Harry Kane, according to reports.

Kane has been a long-term target for the German champions throughout the summer transfer window and he has just one year remaining on his Tottenham Hotspur contract ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Bayern Munich are set to break their all-time record transfer record to land Spurs’ all-time leading scorer and the deal is expected to be worth around £86.4 million.

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham this summer?

Harry Kane’s time at Tottenham Hotspur looks set to come to an end after a 19-year association with the football club.

Kane has been a member of the Spurs academy since 2004 and he emerged as a key player in the first team in the 2014/15 campaign under former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Kane has established himself as a club-legend at Tottenham Hotspur and he is their all-time leading goalscorer with 280 goals in all competitions, surpassing former club-great Jimmy Greaves.

The England international has hit a minimum of 17 Premier League goals in all of last nine seasons and he has won the Golden Boot on three separate occasions, which is the joint second-highest behind Thierry Henry.

Kane has been a huge part of Tottenham’s success as they finished runners-up in the Premier League in 2017 and he was also a member of the team that reached the Champions League final in 2019.

Despite his strong performances the England star remains without a trophy in his professional career and he has often spoken of his desire to win silverware before he retires.

Kane must now decide whether or not he will make the move. The 30-year-old has spent his entire senior career at Tottenham and he is closing in on the all-time record goals tally in the Premier League era.

The 30-year-old is just 48 goals away from breaking Alan Shearer’s record of 260 Premier League goals.

He also enjoyed his most prolific individual season last term and hit a total of 30 top-flight goals for the first time in his career, despite his team's failure to qualify for Europe.