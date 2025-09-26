Harry Kane could be leaving Bayern Munich next summer - but hopes of a Tottenham reunion may have just been dashed.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kane, 32, left Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 for Bayern in an £86m deal after refusing to extend his Spurs contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since arriving in Munich, the England captain has scored 98 goals in 103 games, lifted the Bundesliga title, and now has the chance to hit 100 goals faster than any player in club history if he bags twice against Werder Bremen this Friday.

But Kane’s contract reportedly includes a release clause - around £56m - that could open the door to a move in 2026 if he hands his notice in at Bayern.

That has sparked plenty of conjecture about a sensational return to Spurs, renewed Manchester United interest, and even whispers of Barcelona sniffing around him.

According to German outlet Bild, Real Madrid have also entered the race. Club president Florentino Perez and the rest of Madrid’s hierarchy are said to be “ready to attempt a huge coup” as they continue their search for a world-class number nine to succeed Karim Benzema.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madrid officials have discussed Kane internally and remain open to bringing him in, seeing his availability as a rare chance to solve their lingering centre-forward problem.

It also opens the door for Rodrygo’s touted exit, pushing Kylian Mbappe to right-wing with Vinicius Jr on the left.