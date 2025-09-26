Harry Kane's rumoured Tottenham return could be off as European giants show interest in England striker
Kane, 32, left Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 for Bayern in an £86m deal after refusing to extend his Spurs contract.
Manchester United pushed hard for him but ended up signing Rasmus Hojlund instead.
Since arriving in Munich, the England captain has scored 98 goals in 103 games, lifted the Bundesliga title, and now has the chance to hit 100 goals faster than any player in club history if he bags twice against Werder Bremen this Friday.
But Kane’s contract reportedly includes a release clause - around £56m - that could open the door to a move in 2026 if he hands his notice in at Bayern.
That has sparked plenty of conjecture about a sensational return to Spurs, renewed Manchester United interest, and even whispers of Barcelona sniffing around him.
According to German outlet Bild, Real Madrid have also entered the race. Club president Florentino Perez and the rest of Madrid’s hierarchy are said to be “ready to attempt a huge coup” as they continue their search for a world-class number nine to succeed Karim Benzema.
Madrid officials have discussed Kane internally and remain open to bringing him in, seeing his availability as a rare chance to solve their lingering centre-forward problem.
It also opens the door for Rodrygo’s touted exit, pushing Kylian Mbappe to right-wing with Vinicius Jr on the left.