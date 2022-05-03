How to play FIFA 22 for free with PlayStation Plus

Sony have revealed some exciting news for PlayStation players and fans of the FIFA franchise.

FIFA 22 was released on XBOX and PlayStation back in September for around £60 for the standard edition.

While thousands of people buy the brand new game every single season, many football fans will often share their disappointment at the staggering price of a videogame that could simply just be updated each year.

However, those with a PlayStation will finally be offered the chance to play the popular football simulator for free this month.

FIFA 22 will be available through PlayStation Plus after it was revealed as one of the latest releases on the subscription service.

Players will be able to access all the most popular features such as Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

How to play FIFA 22 for free

Sony have announced that FIFA 22 will be among other games that will be free to play for Playstation Plus members from Tuesday May 3 2022.

A statement made by the corporation reads: “PlayStation Plus members can enjoy FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard and Curse of the Dead Gods from Tuesday, May 3 when the three games are available to add to your game library.

“This month’s lineup also includes a bonus FIFA 22 FUT pack, exclusive to PlayStation Plus.”

“PlayStation Plus members can kickstart their brand-new Ultimate Team or bolster their existing squad with the PlayStation Plus FUT Pack for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

“This pack includes 11 players rated 82 or above to help build your dream squad in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, as well as an Icon Moments Loan Player Pick, allowing you to choose between some of the best ballers in history and add one of three to your squad for five games.”

What is PlayStation Plus?

PlayStation Plus is a subscription service that offers gamers three membership plans, with a variety of benefits and game libraries that feature hundreds of different games.

PlayStation Plus Essential offers you the core features including online multiplayer access, two PS4 and one PS5 game to download every month, exclusive discounts and more.

It will cost you £6.99 per month, £19.99 for three months or £49.99 for a year.

PlayStation Plus Extra features hundreds of downloadable PS4 and PS5 games, as well as giving you all of the benefits of the Essential plan.

This costs £10.999 per month, £31.999 for three months and £83.99 for a year.

PlayStation Plus Premium gifts members with time-limited game trials, classic PlayStation games from the Classic Catalogue and cloud streaming to play the hundreds of games from each catalogue without waiting for downloads.