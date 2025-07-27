The England women’s national team has the chance to make history by winning Euro 2025 tonight.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses travel to St Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, for their second consecutive Euros final, having won the tournament in 2022.

Mainstays in the starting XI like Lucy Bronze, Ella Toone and Lauren James have had stellar tournaments as per usual, but it’s the heroics of super-subs Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang that have been grabbing the headlines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the semi-final against Italy, the two substitutes were responsible for overcoming a 1-0 deficit; Agyemang, 19, bagged a last-second equaliser in regular time, while Kelly converted a rebound from her penalty in extra time.

Now, the women have the opportunity to match the achivements of some of the greatest national teams in footballing history by claiming back-to-back European championships. Spain’s national team - who completed this feat in 2008 and 2012 respectively - is considered one of the best teams of all-time.

England fans will be crowding into pubs, sports bars and living rooms to see if the women can once again do what has long-eluded the men’s team, and bring a trophy back home.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

What time is the match?

Kick-off for the 2025 Euro final is at 5pm today. With two 45-minute halves, plus 15 minutes of half-time, the match should theoretically end at 6.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, if the game goes to extra time and penalties, it could run on for more than two hours.

How can I watch the Euro final?

So long as you have a TV licence - or go somewhere that has one - watching the Euro final won’t be a problem.

Having shared broadcasting rights throughout the tournament, both BBC and ITV will be providing live coverage of the final.

As well as being available online (through BBC iPlayer and ITVX) the match will be broadcast on BBC One and ITV1 for TV viewers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are England playing against?

In a mirror match-up of the 2023 World Cup final, England are playing against Spain - one of the strongest teams in women’s football.

Midfielder Aitana Bonmati won the Ballon d’Or in 2023 and 2024, and is the frontrunner to win the award again this year. Teammate Alexia Putellas, who she links up with for both Spain and Barcelona, is also a favourite for the award.

It’s going to be a tough match for the Lionesses; Spain play possession-heavy, attacking football, and will likely try to dominate possession.

Last time they met, in the aforementioned World Cup final, Spain won the match 1-0, with Olga Carmona scoring the only goal of the game in the 29th minute.