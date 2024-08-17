The Ipswich Town bus parade at Christchurch Park in the town as the club celebrated promotion to the Premier League | Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Ipswich face Liverpool for their first topflight match in more than two decades.

Excitement continues to build up and down the country as the Premier League kicks off this weekend, with one of the standout fixtures being newly promoted Ipswich facing European giants Liverpool at 12.30pm on Saturday (August 17). Two new eras begin, as the Tractor boys prepare for their long-awaited return to the summit of English football, while the Reds begin life under new manager Arne Slot, with this being their first competitive game since the Dutchman joined from Feyenoord.

It’s bound to be an emotional occasion in Suffolk. The last time Ipswich competed in the Premier League was in the 2001/2002 season, finishing on 36 points, relegating them in 18th. That season Liverpool did the double over them, scoring 11 goals in the two games and conceding none in the process.

A lot has happened since then, with Ipswich failing to come back up for more than two decades, including a recent stint in the third tier of English football. However after back-to-back promotions Kieran McKenna’s boys will be chomping at the bit to be back in the big leagues, and desperate not to suffer the same fate as they did in this fixture over 20 years ago.

If pre-season is anything to go by, Ipswich should be ready for the step up. It was a summer which saw victories over Shakhtar Donetsk, Hoffenheim and Nice, with their only loss coming at the hands of Fortuna Dusseldorf. Along with this, they’ve had a huge summer, having signed nine players on permanents so far including Liam Delap, Jacob Greaves and Omari Hutchinson. Kalvin Philips is also set to join the club on loan from Manchester City but isn’t likely to start on Saturday.

Their counterparts from Merseyside had an equally successful pre-season, with their only loss coming in a behind closed door training match against Preston North End. There is, however, concern that they are yet to make a signing in this window, with their main target Martin Zubimendi looking set to stay at Real Sociedad.

As the higher ups dwell on transfers, attention must turn to Saturday for the players and manager. Liverpool have a habit of playing newly promoted teams on the opening day, with this being the fifth time in six seasons doing so, and the stats make for good reading - if you’re a Liverpool fan.

Liverpool opening day stats VS newly promoted teams since 2019:

2019/20: Liverpool 4-1 Norwich

2020/21: Liverpool 4-3 Leeds

2021/22: Norwich 0-3 Liverpool

2022/23: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool

Liverpool are a team finding their way under Slot, who will be fully aware that there is no time for teething problems if they’re to keep pace with challengers Arsenal and prevent Manchester City from winning a fifth in a row.

That being said, he will be happy to have a fully fit squad travelling down south, with Andy Robertson, who was the only doubt, looking set to be involved despite returning to pre-season with an injury picked up with Scotland at the Euros.

Liverpool will be hoping to travel back to Merseyside with three points on the board, but will know they’re facing a fearless, talented group who will be looking to enjoy the occasion and show the country what Ipswich are capable of doing this season.