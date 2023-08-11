The Gunners kick off their Premier League campaign with a home match against Nottingham Forest

Arsenal took home the FA Community Shield with a win over title holders and rivals Manchester City last weekend and the Gunners will now be out for revenge as they commence this season, hoping to win their first Premier League title since 2004.

Their clash against City came shortly after the Gunners had been able to retain the Emirates Cup crown, beating Monaco from the penalty spot.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, were able to avoid relegation back down to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season but have since struggled in their pre-season fixtures, coming away with four losses from their six matches. Additionally, Forest performed the worst of any Premier League side while on the road and it has been 34 years since the Tricky Trees were last able to beat the Gunners on their own patch.

As the Gunners and Tricky Trees look to begin their upcoming campaign with a win, here is all you need to know about how to follow the match...

When is Arsenal vs Forest?

The two Premier League sides will face each other on Saturday 12 August 2023 with kick-off set for 12.30pm BST. Arsenal now have a new ballot system in place for the purchase of tickets and any fans hoping to buy last minute tickets for the fixture should head to the Arsenal website.

How to watch Arsenal vs Forest?

Arsenal vs Forest will be available to watch on BT Sport (TNT Sport). Fans can tune into the action on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate as well as live streaming the action through the BT Sport website and app.

Sport packages can be purchased on TNT Sports for as little as £12 a month at the moment, with the deal including all four TNT Sport Channels, Eurosport and discovery+ Premium. The Bigger Sport package will cost from £35/month.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 101 times in their history with Arsenal enjoying the upper hand with 52 wins to Forest’s 29. However, while their first meeting in the 2022/23 season saw the Gunners win 5-0, their most recent match, which took place in May, saw Forest win 1-0 thus ending any title hopes Arsenal may have had.

Team news

The Arsenal medical team are currently on overtime just now with several key players set to miss the opening weekend of Premier League action. Gabriel Jesus will spend the next few weeks recovering from a knee operation while Mohamed Elneny continues to remain absent through a similar issue.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is likely to be out with a calf injury and it is unclear whether Reiss Nelson (toe), Albert Sambi Lokonga (muscle), Jorginho (muscle) and Folarin Balogun (foot) will be able to feature.