Seven of the eight remaining nations have never previously won the Women’s World Cup

Football fans around the world are counting down the days until the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup after an action packed week of fixtures in the Round of 16.

There are now just eight teams remaining in this year’s competition as we approach the business stage of the tournament and all of those teams will be dreaming of lifting the most coveted prize in the sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Viewers can expect to see plenty of twists and turns in the coming games, but one thing the Round of 16 did confirm is that the tournament will see a new winner for the first time in 12 years after USA’s shock exit to Euro semi-finalists Sweden.

But who are the last eight teams in this year’s tournament and which nation is the bookmakers' favourites to progress to the semi-final in Australia and New Zealand?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is in the quarter final of the Women’s World Cup?

The Women’s World Cup quarter-final features five teams from Europe, one team from Asia, Oceania and South America.

Here are the eight remaining teams in the competition:

Spain

Netherlands

Japan

Sweden

Australia

France

England

Colombia

Schedule for the Women’s World Cup quarter final

There are a number of mouth-watering matches in the Women’s World Cup quarter final and a number of players will be hoping to write their names into the history books.

Friday 11 August

Spain vs Netherlands - 2am (ITV1)

Netherlands prepare for their clash with Spain. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first game of the quarter-finals is a huge European clash between Spain and Netherlands.

Spain progressed from the group stage as runners-up and recorded an impressive 5-1 victory over Switzerland in the Round of 16.

They are blessed with a talented team which includes two time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas as well as key players such as Aitana Bonmati, Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo.

They come up against 2019 runners-up Netherlands, who are unbeaten in the tournament and they have conceded just one goal from their opening four matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spain are the favourites to win the match according to SkyBet and they have been given odds of 4/5 to progress meanwhile Netherland are priced at 100/30.

Buildup to the game begins at 1.50am and the game itself kicks off at 2am.

Japan vs Sweden - 8.30am (BBC One)

Sweden take on Japan in the quarter-final. (Getty Images)

Japan are the only team remaining in the competition with previous experience of winning the Women’s World Cup and their last triumph came back in 2011 when they defeated USA.

The Asian outfit are hoping to add to this success in this year’s tournament and they kicked off their campaign with a perfect three wins from three, which included a statement 4-0 victory over Spain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan has conceded just one goal all tournament and they progressed to the last eight with a 3-1 win over Norway. Hinata Miyazawa has been the standout player and she has scored five goals in the tournament so far.

Sweden are aiming to reach the final of the World Cup for the first time in 20 years.

The Euro semi-finalists progressed from the group with a 100 percent record and followed that up with a shock victory on penalties against holders USA.

The game is tightly matched with the bookmakers who have made Japan slight favourites with odds of 13/10 to win in 90 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coverage of this clash begins at 8am on BBC One and the game kicks off at 8.30am.

Saturday 12 August

Australia vs France - 8am (ITV1)

Australia could be boosted by Sam Kerr's return to the lineup. (Getty Images)

Co-hosts Australia will battle it out with France for a place in the semi-final of the Women’s World Cup.

Australia finished top of their group containing the Republic of Ireland, Canada and Nigeria, without their star player Sam Kerr.

Boosted by Kerr’s late return the Matildas recorded a 2-0 win over Denmark to reach the quarter final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kerr is regarded as one of the best players in world football but it remains uncertain whether she will return to the starting lineup.

France have also impressed in the Women’s World Cup and they bounced back from a 0-0 draw against Jamaica to produce convincing victories over Brazil and Panama.

They produced their best performance yet in the Round of 16 with a 4-0 win over Morocco and they will hope to ruin the party for the host nation.

France are the narrow favourites with the bookmakers with odds of 11/10 on SkyBet and the winner of this clash could face England in the semi-final if they prevail from their quarter final test.

England vs Colombia - 11.30am (ITV1)

England Women are aiming to reach the semi-final of the World Cup. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

European champions England are just three games away from a first ever world title, but they face a tricky test against dark horses Colombia.

The Lionesses breezed through the group with a perfect three wins from three games, which included a comprehensive 6-1 win over China.

However, Sarina Wiegman’s side faced their toughest test in the Round of 16 and they narrowly prevailed on penalties in a 0-0 draw with Nigeria.

England enter the game without their top scoring player Lauren James, who will be absent from the tournament until at least the final due to her suspension.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colombia are a young team which has shined on the world stage this year. They impressively topped their group with victories over Germany and South Korea and followed that up with a 1-0 win over Jamaica.

They enter the game as outsiders but are more than capable of producing an upset.