Premier League leaders Arsenal will host the bottom of the table side Southampton at the Emirates on Friday. How to watch on UK TV

Premier League frontrunners will take on the league’s current bottom place in what will be a must-win game for Arsenal if they are to win the league this year. Southampton are not quite hitting the panic button yet as they sit just four points behind 17th-placed Everton but it is not an overwhelmingly positive outlook for the Saints.

Ruben Selles’ side have not been victorious in the league since March, losing four of the last five, meanwhile Arteta’s squad have lost just three matches all season. Speaking ahead of the fixture, the Gunners’ boss has said: “Friday night, it has to be electric. I want that crowd playing every single ball with our team and be no different to what we have experienced - at full capacity energy-wise and everyone very positive pushing the team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked about their recent wobble which has allowed Manchester City to get within four points of them, Arteta said: “Twists and turns are part of anything you do, especially in football. Whatever the aim or the target is, it is not going to go in a linear progression. You have to know that and prepare for that and the way the team reacted this week is incredibly positive and we want to see that tomorrow night.”

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Southampton...

When is Arsenal vs Southampton?

The two sides will meet tomorrow, Friday 21 April 2023, with kick-off set for 8pm. Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium will host the fixture and the Gunners’ website is indicating that tickets are still available to purchase.

Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard celebrate their goals in Premier League fixture against West Ham

How to watch Arsenal vs Southampton

Sky Sports will have all of the coverage from Friday night’s action in North London. Coverage will begin at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off and will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sky packages can be purchased from £25/month and for fans wishing to stream the action, this can be done through the SkyGo app as part of the Sky subscription or through NowTV daily and monthly passes.

Head-to-Head

The two teams have met on 105 occasions since 1927 with Southampton winning on 23 occasions, Arsenal winning 53 times and the two clubs drawing 29 times. Their last Premier League meeting, which took place at St Mary’s Stadium back in October, ended with a 1-1 draw while Southampton won the previous meet in April 2022 1-0. In their last six games in the Premier League, Arsenal have won four and drawn two, meanwhile the Saints have lost four and drawn two.

Team News

Arsenal will continue to be without the services of Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu due to their respective injuries while William Saliba is also likely to be out due to a back complaint. There is yet to be a clear return date for the Frenchman, but Rob Holding will likely continue in the middle of the defence. Oleksandr Zinchenko may return following a muscular problem and if he does, he will replace Scotland’s Kieran Tierney in the starting XI. Speaking about the Ukrainian, Arteta said: “We’ll see about that one, it’s not certain. It’s a muscular injury and it needs some time to heal and we’re not there yet.”