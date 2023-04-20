Jacques O’Neill, who featured on Love Island season eight and is Gemma Owen’s ex-boyfriend, has signed a new deal with Castleford Tigers Rugby League club

The former Love Island star Jacques O’Neill has been resigned by his former Rugby League club, Castleford Tigers, in a move that will see him rejoin the sport he has not played professionally since leaving for the Majorcan Villa last summer.

O’Neill, 23, featured in the eighth season of the show alongside eventual winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti and spent his time primarily coupled up with Welsh paramedic Paige Turner. It was revealed ahead of his entrance that he was fellow contestant Gemma Owen’s ex-boyfriend. Following a dramatic Casa Amor, O’Neill left the Villa on Day 37 for mental health purposes and to “get back to himself.”

Following his decision, his former club offered welfare support and the Rugby League footballer spoke of the club’s focus to support and welcome him at Wheldon Road.

Jacques O’Neill’s Rugby League career

At the age of 16, O’Neill signed his first professional contract with the Tigers after progressing through the club’s academy. His contract spanned two-and-a-half years and saw him step up into the Tigers’ U19s squad. O’Neill spent two season on loan, the first with Leigh Centurions and the second with Halifax, before returning to Castleford.

Jacques O’Neill in October 2020 for Castleford Tigers

The hooker and loose forward made his Super League debut for Castleford in 2019, scoring his first try for the side five months later and he finished his breakthrough season with eleven appearances. The following year, O’Neill made 12 appearances, scoring two tries and was voted as the League Express Young Player of the Year. O’Neill also represented the England U16 squad on several occasions, receiving a Man of the Match award for his efforts as a hooker during a fixture against France in April 2015 and in 2021, he was selected for the England Knights performance squad.

Following the announcement that O’Neill would appear on Love Island, the Tigers said they had first option to sign O’Neill back if he decided to return to the sport .

What has Jacques O’Neill said?

Speaking about the announcement, the former Love Island star said: “I just can’t wait to be back playing the sport I love again and being back around the ground with the boys. Hopefull, in the near future, I’ll be back playing competitive rugby againt because it’s been what I’ve been thinking about doing since I came out of Lovve Island. I’ve always wanted to play rugby again; it’s never been the case that I didn’t want to come back to it. It’s what I’ve loved doing since I was a child.

“The support from the Cas fans when I left (Love Island) was absolutely massive to me. When I came down to The Jungle for the first time and everyone was there supporting me, it meant so much. I can’t thank them enough and hopefully I can get out on the field soon and repay them for the support that they’ve shown me.”

When asked about O’Neill’s return, the newly-appointed Fords head coach Andy Last said he is happy to have the Islander back on board: “He’s a player who I’ve spent a little bit of time with before his appearance on Love Island. He’s a bubbly character and I’ve had the privilege of coaching against him.