Gareth Southgate’s side conclude their latest round of international fixtures at Molineux with their latest UEFA Nations League clash.

England take on Hungary in the fourth fixture of their UEFA Nations League group stage looking for revenge from their 1-0 defeat in Budapest earlier this month.

The Three Lions are still looking for their first win of the competition having drawn against Italy and Germany since their loss at the Puskas Arena.

The visitors to Molineux currently sit second in the group with four points while Gareth Southgate’s side are bottom with just two points.

When is England vs Hungary UEFA Nations League match?

England take on Hungary at Molineux on Tuesday, June 14 2022. The match is scheduled for a 19:45 (BST) kick-off. It will be the last fixture of this current international window before the players take a well earned summer break and then return to their respective clubs.

What channel is England v Hungary on?

Channel 4 will be broadcasting the match exclusively in the UK. Build up for the match starts at 19:00. The broadcaster won the rights to show England’s Nations League matches as well as Euro 2024 qualifiers and friendlies over the next two years.

ITV and Sky were the previous broadcasters for England men’s international matches. England’s matches at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar will still be broadcast live on the BBC and ITV.

England v Hungary live stream

The match can be live streamed via All4, Channel 4’s online service which can be accessed via a web browser or via the app. The All4 app is available to download from all mainstream app stores.

England v Hungary betting odds

England are heavy favourites to pick up their first win of the UEFA Nations League group stage at home to Hungary, starting the match at 1/4. The visitors are massive outsiders for the win at 11/1 while the draw is priced at 9/2.

England captain Harry Kane is 21/10 to score the first goal of the match, 8/11 to score anytime and 13/1 to score at hat-trick. In the handicap betting, England are 5/2 to win at (-2).

*All odds correct at time of publication.

England Nations League table and remaining fixtures

Ahead of the match with Hungary at Molineux, England are bottom of the UEFA Nations League A Group 3 table.

They sit on two points with a goal difference of -1 while Germany are third with three points and Hungary second with four and both have a goal difference of zero.

Italy currently top the group with five points and a goal difference of +1. Germany take on Italy in Mönchengladbach at the same time England are hosting Hungary. The next round of UEFA Nations League matches comes in the next international window in September 2022.

The remaining dates and fixtures for England are: