How to watch Port Vale vs Peterborough Utd on TV today

Peterborough United return to action this evening in what will be Darren Ferguson’s first game in charge since his return to the club. The 50-year-old was appointed as Grant McCann’s successor at the start of the month - less than a year after he resigned from his position.

The stint with the League One outfit is Ferguson’s fourth, after previously starting his managerial career with Posh before joining Preston North End then returning to the Weston Homes Stadium a year later. Four years later he joined Doncaster Rovers where he was relegated before winning promotion back to the third tier and went onto return to Peterborough in 2019. His last spell with the club lasted around three years as he guided them to the Championship and he will now look to do the same again in his short-term contract.

Posh currently sit nineth in League One after winning only one match since October and Ferguson’s first game in charge certainly won’t be easy as they take on Port Vale. The Valiants sit in eleventh with only goal difference separating the two teams.

Port Vale have enjoyed an impressive first campaign in the third tier following their promotion from League Two and are currently unbeaten on home soil since a 3-2 defeat to Ipswich Town in October. Darrell Clarke’s side will be eager to move within touching distance of the promotion spots with a win this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about the League One clash...

When is Port Vale vs Peterborough United?

Port Vale will take on Peterborough United tonight (January 16), with kick off scheduled for 8pm. The match will take place at Vale Park in Stoke-on-Trent and has plenty of tickets left in the 15,036 capacity ground.

Is Port Vale vs Peterborough United on TV?

Yes, Port Vale vs Peterborough United has been chosen for live broadcast and will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7:30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch the match via Sky Go, while you can also snap up a NOW TV day pass for £11.98 to get access to the clash. For those who can’t watch, highlights will also be shown on the Sky Sports YouTube channel afterwards.

Team news

Port Vale

Port Vale will be without Connor Hall and Brad Walker who have joined Colchester United and Tranmere Rovers respectively since their last match against Forest Green Rovers. The former featured in the Valiants’ backline in the New Year’s Day win, meaning that Clarke will be forced to make at least one change for this weekend’s game, with Lewis Cass expected to join Will Forrester and Nathan Smith in the starting line-up.

Peterborough United

Meanwhile, Posh will remain without Oliver Norburn, who is expected to be sidelined until at least the end of January. The midfielder hasn’t featured for the club since March after picking up a knee ligament injury. Will Norris could be in line to make his debut after joining on loan from Burnley, however his fellow January arrival Nathanael Ogbeta is likely to start on the bench.