Rodri injury update: Latest from Pep Guardiola after Man City dumped out of Club World Cup
The Ballon d’Or winner had been sidelined by injury since September last year, and only stepped back onto the pitch this month after his ACL finally recovered.
His return had an immediate impact on Man City, with the most touches of any player in their group stage win against Juventus. The Spain international is well-known for coupling his progressive play with defensive prowess.
In Man City’s 4-3 defeat to Al-Hilal in the early hours of this morning (July 1), which saw the Premier League giants eliminated from the Club World Cup in the round of 16, Rodri, 29, was brought on in the 53rd minute, but was subbed back off in extra time.
While not disclosing the nature of the injury, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed after the game that it is a fresh injury.
He said: “We have to see Rodri, he complained about his situation, but we need time to come back.”
Speaking more generally about the match, Guardiola added: “It was a difficult game. We allowed them to make transitions we created a lot. It is a pity, we have been on incredible journey together and so good place.
“We were so open. When the crosses arrived, in the first action, they had the ability to pass the ball and attack and they have quick players. We created a lot and had a lot of chances against a team that defend so deep.
“They punished us on the transitions.
“We would have loved to have continued, only here once every four year, we had a feeling that the team is doing well but we go home and now it is time to rest and rest our minds for the new season.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.