Former England U21 international Jamal Musiala is set to line up against the Three Lions for Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder, Jamal Musiala, is set to face his former team tonight as England host Germany.

The 19-year-old has lit up the Bundesliga this season - scoring four goals in six appearances and establishing himself as a key member of Bayern’s starting line-up.

Musiala has also made a name for himself in international football, making his senior debut for Germany in March 2021 and becoming the youngest German player to feature in a major tournament in their 2-2 draw with Hungary in the 2020 Euros.

The teenager is one of the world’s hottest young prospects and England fans will certainly be kicking themselves when he could have been sporting the Three Lions on his shirt instead.

Here is everything you need to know about Jamal Musiala...

Where is Jamal Musiala from?

Jamal Musiala was born in Stuttgart, Germany to a Nigerian Yoruba father and German mother. He lived in Fulda until he was seven years old before moving to England with his family.

Attending secondary school in Croydon, Musiala spent most of his childhood in England and spent eight years with Chelsea’s academy.

It wasn’t until he was 16 years old when he returned to Germany after leaving the Blues to join Bayern Munich. He made his senior debut just eleven months later.

Appearances and goals

Since making his debut for Bayern Munich in June 2020, Musiala has made 88 appearances in all competitions - scoring 21 goals.

The 2020/21 campaign proved to be his breakthrough season and he has since become a regular alongside the likes of Thomas Muller, Sadio Mane and Joshua Kimmich.

Since making his international debut last year, Musiala has earned another 15 senior caps and scored his first goal for Germany in a 4-0 win over North Macedonia last October.

Transfermarkt value

Musiala’s market value has shot up since making his Bayern Munich debut two years ago.

The German’s value back in 2020 was only around £900,000, however it has since risen to a whopping £72 million.

In fact, his form at the start of the current season has seen his value risen by £14m in only a matter of months.

Did Jamal Musiala play for England?

Since spending most of his life in England, Musiala was eligible to play for the Young Lions.

The 19-year-old featured for both England and Germany at youth level but had most recently represented England at U21 level.

After making close to 20 appearances for the Young Lions at various levels, it was expected that Musiala would go onto represent England at senior level, however he went on to announce he would play for Germany in February 2021.

What has Jamal Musiala said ahead of the England match?

Musiala has spoken on his connection with England ahead of tonight’s game and has admitted he takes the fans’ frustration as a compliment.

Speaking to Mail Online, the midfielder said: “From my time with England in the youth level, they have amazing talents and I was playing with many of them as well - the Under 21s, 19s.

“There was many players which can have an amazing career and I think England’s youth system is very good for that, to build on these talents and make sure they get better.

“When you said (about) breaking hearts, some of my friends message me here and there when they see me saying I should have played for England and stuff.

“We joke around but I think they’re still happy for my decision.