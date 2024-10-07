Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pundit has urged Liverpool to hand Trent Alexander-Arnold a new contract.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of Liverpool’s best and most important players over the past five years - however, with his current deal due to expire in the summer of 2025, he could leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

This is an issue that has been commented on by former Chelsea player Jason Cundy, who is ‘stunned’ that Liverpool have not given the 26-year-old a new contract yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He called the lack of a new deal for Alexander-Arnold ‘ridiculous’ making the point that the ‘player’s power becomes more and more’ with every day that passes.

Furthermore, there is not a lack of outside interest in Alexander-Arnold’s signature - Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the player and could enter negotiations with him in January, when his current deal will enter its final six months.

So far this season, Alexander-Arnold has made nine appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, racking up two assists along the way. He has been a mainstay in Arne Slot’s XI, starting in all of their games in the Premier League and in the Champions League thus far.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Cundy said: “Trent is the one that is a head scratcher for me. He’s 25/26, to allow him to go, that is ridiculous for me. His contract is going to expire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“How are we having this conversation, why is this conversation taking place? This conversation is obsolete, because the contract, as far as we’re aware, hasn’t taken place.

“I’m stunned, we’re in October now. If you value the player enough at your football club, they should not go into the final two years of their contract. As soon as you get into 18 months, question marks start, and then the player’s power becomes more and more.”