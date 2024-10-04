Manchester City 'identify' new Rodri replacement as Liverpool 'confident' star player will sign new contract
With the latest round of European football out of the way, we’ve seen big wins for Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool - before game week seven of the 2024/25 Premier League season kicks off, let’s look at all the biggest rumours from today.
Manchester City have identified a young superstar at Crystal Palace as a potential replacement for the injured Rodri - meanwhile, Liverpool are hoping that one of their key players will sign a new contract at Anfield.
Manchester City seek Adam Wharton deal to replace Rodri
When Manchester City lost star midfielder Rodri to injury for the rest of the season, it was a hammer blow to the Sky Blues. Arguably the most important player in their illustrious squad, his absence has left a gaping hole in the heart of Pep Guardiola’s midfield.
Nevertheless, they have found a player who they think can fill in the gaps. According to a report from Peter O’Rourke on the Inside Track podcast, they could make a swoop for Crystal Palace and England midfielder Adam Wharton in January to play the holding midfield role. Despite this, it is also believed that City will not ‘rush’ to sign a replacement - they want to weight up their options first.
Liverpool believe Trent Alexander-Arnold will sign new contract
Liverpool and Arne Slot are ‘confident’ that Trent Alexander-Arnold will sign a new contract with the club, according to Football Insider - however, if the worst comes to the worst, they have some replacements lined up should he choose to leave.
Alexander-Arnold’s current Liverpool contract is due to expire in the summer of 2025. As such, the pressure is on the Reds to make sure he signs on the dotted line before then - lest they lose one of their most talented home grown stars on a free transfer.