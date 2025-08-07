A letter asking broadcaster Jeff Stelling to be banned from boardrooms was described as “a shock” by Hartlepool supporters.

Fans of broadcaster Jeff Stelling - who won a place in the hearts of football fans during his thirty-year stint on Gillette Soccer Saturday - have expressed their shock over a letter asking the national treasure to be banned from National League boardrooms. Supporters have said the ‘silly’ situation has not put Hartlepool United Football Club in a good light and they should “forget all about this and get on with the football”.

The Former Sky Sports and now TalkSPORT presenter Stelling joked on Tuesday evening (August 7) that he might have to dress up as a Blues Brother to support his team after club chairman Raj Singh wrote to Pool’s league rivals, urging them not to admit him to their boardrooms this season. However, Stelling vowed to join Hartlepool fans on the terraces amid the escalating row.

The 70-year-old stood down as honorary president in May in protest at the owner’s handling of negotiations to sell Hartlepool to a local consortium after talks had stalled. While Stelling says the ban ‘doesn’t bother him’, one comment did annoy him was the insinuation he would no longer attend games.

Speaking on TalkSPORT on Wednesday morning (August 7), he said: “The other thing that I took offence to was in the statement he says in the unlikely event that I attend games independently. Well, I mean, last season I went to Aldershot, Eastleigh, Solihull, Southend, Sutton, Wealdstone, Woking, Dagenham and Redbridge, Ebbsfleet, Maidenhead and a few others as well, so, it’s not so unlikely that I’ll attend.”

Stelling added that he will join Pools fans in the stands as Hartlepool begins their new campaign on Saturday (August 9) with a trip to Yeovil, having purchased his ticket.

Broadcaster Jeff Stelling, who has vowed to join Hartlepool fans on the terraces amid an escalating row with the National League club's owner | Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Reflecting on an unsettled couple of days ahead of the new season, Hartlepool United Supporters Trust (HUST) and Hartlepool United Football Club Supporters’ Association (HUFCSA) member Ron Harnish branded the ongoing situation as “silly”.

“The letter really (was) a shock and it hasn’t put the club in a good light,” Harnish said. “Initially you look at it and it’s very surprising, then you look and think ‘why have they done this?’.

“It doesn’t make any sense to a fan looking at it so they just think it’s silly, it really is silly. Why would a chairman of a football club put this letter out to all the other chairmen? You ask any Hartlepool fan – in all honesty they should forget all about this and get on with the football.”

Hartlepool issued a statement on Wednesday stating the letter was written asking opposition not to seat Stelling in “dignitary places”. The statement said: “For absolute clarity, neither the club nor chairman have asked for other clubs in the National League to exclude or ban Mr Stelling from matches at their grounds.

“The letter that the club recently sent to National League opposition simply informed opposition that Mr Stelling no longer held a formal role and considerately asked opposition not to allocate Mr Stelling dignitary places or seating, so as to avoid any unnecessary confusion or embarrassment on match days for the benefit of all parties including Mr Stelling.”

Hartlepool picked up 60 points at the end of the 2024/25 campaign with 14 wins from 46 league matches and boss Simon Grayson insisted the club will “continue to stick together” as they aim to build on last season’s 11th-placed finish.

“We do have a united mentality at the club, we win together and we lose together,” Grayson said. “I can’t control what goes on away from the pitch, I can only control my department which is management and the players.

“We want supporters who may be on the fence of coming back to show their faces at the games and back the team, because at the end of the day, we are playing and fighting and competing for them. This club is a family, and we will continue to stick together as a unit, and we will try to be the best we can for those supporters.”