BBC presenter Emma Jones has announced that she will be ‘taking time away’ from TV after sharing a health update with her fans on social media.

Jones, who joined the BBC in 2021, has revealed that she will be taking a break from her role after opening up about an unnamed health condition, revealing that she had spent "more time in hospital" than at home.

The 33-year-old from Norwich, started her career as a freelancer before becoming a regular on Match of the Day, she has also worked for BBC Radio 5 Live, hosted the Netball Nation Podcast and covered the World Cup in 2018. Prior to this she worked for Leeds United channel, Leeds TV in 2017.

The presenter has amassed a huge following of over 400,000 followers on Instagram where she shares an insight into her life, including glamorous photos and snaps of her dog, Teddy, but she has recently revealed on social media, that her health “hasn’t been in a good place”, explaining to her followers that she was “taking time away”.

Is Emma Jones leaving the BBC?

Jones has revealed to fans that she is “taking time away” from her presenting job at the BBC due to health issues. Taking to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, she told her 340,000+ followers: "My health hasn’t been in a great place for quite some time now and I’ve spent more time in hospital than my own home. I’m taking time away from work/life to focus on getting back to full strength. I’ll be back soon."

The TV presenter was inundated with messages of support and well-wishes from her former colleagues and followers. Former Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling wrote: "Sorry to hear that. Hope things improve soon," while former Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford commented: "Thinking of you guys."

Another message said: "Get well soon EJ, health is the most important thing,” whilst a fourth person added: "Wishing you a speedy recovery so we can enjoy your punditry again."

Jones has not revealed the nature of her health condition, or why she has been in hospital. It is not know when she will be reprising her role as a BBC presenter, but it’s expected she will keep her fans updated on social media.