Jordan Pickford was booed by sections of the England fan base.

England are beginning their Euro 2024 preparations with a friendly against Bosnia Herzegovina at St. James’ Park. The match marks the penultimate game before the tournament in Germany with a final friendly to come against Iceland on Friday 7 June.

The match offers the likes of Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier the chance to represent their country in familiar club territory as they play at their home ground of St. James’ Park.

But one player who is receiving a much less positive reception is Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford as he picks up his 61st cap for the Three Lions.

Pickford has been England’s first choice goalkeeper for three major tournaments and has been a part of a team that has reached a World Cup semi-final, a first ever European Championship final and most recently a World Cup quarter-final. But why is he being booed at St. James’ Park? Here’s all you need to know.

Why are England fans booing Jordan Pickford?

A large section of the England fan base in Newcastle are booing Jordan Pickford due to his connections with the club’s arch-rivals Sunderland.

Pickford grew up in Washington, Tyne and Wear and joined his boyhood club Sunderland in 2002 when he was just eight years old. The goalkeeper’s full family were Sunderland fans and were delighted to see him pick up his first professional in 2011. Successful loan spells followed for Pickford as he gained vital loan experience at Northern football clubs such as Darlington, Alfreton Town, Burton Albion, Carlisle United, Bradford City and Preston North End.

Pickford was recalled to the Sunderland squad by future England boss Sam Allardyce and made his full Premier League in 2016 - meaning he had played in all five divisions by the age of 21.

The following season he became first choice goalkeeper for the Black Cats under David Moyes, but despite a string of impressive performances and a nomination for the Young Player of the Year award he was unable to prevent his boyhood club from being relegated in 20th place.

After Sunderland’s relegation he was snapped up by Everton for £30m where he has remained an integral player for seven years. However, despite Pickford’s departure from Wearside he has often been seen in attendance at his former club’s home games and has often played up to the reputation of being a pantomime villain when Everton have clashed with Newcastle in the Premier League.

During a game in 2020, he was at fault for two of his side’s goals as Everton fell to a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle, just moments after Pickford was seen shushing the Magpies fans, who themselves dressed up as T Rexs in an attempt to make fun of the goalkeeper’s appearance and smaller physique for a keeper.

