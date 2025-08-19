Jose Mourinho is raiding a Premier League club as he prepares to mount a European challenge.

The Fenerbahce manager is looking to push the club back to the Champions League for the first time in more than 15 years, having last competed in the competition in the 2008/09 season.

The Turkish club advanced to the play-off round after overturning a first-leg defeat to Feyenoord, beating Robin van Persie’s side 6-4 on aggregate. Fenerbahce will now face Benfica for a place in the group stage.

If they lose to the Portuguese side, Fenerbahce will play in the Europa League instead.

In a bid to bolster his squad, Mourinho is planning a move for a £35m Premier League midfielder, according to TalkSport.

27-year-old Edson Alvarez was an unused substitute in West Ham’s 3-0 defeat to Sunderland on Saturday and is not expected to feature again this season.

Signed from Ajax in 2023 for £35m, Alvarez has made 73 appearances in two campaigns with the Hammers.