Jose Mourinho is in discussions to take charge at Benfica, according to reports.

Benfica dismissed former Wolves boss Bruno Lage after a 3-2 collapse against Qarabag in Tuesday’s Champions League clash, where they squandered a two-goal lead.

Mourinho, who was sacked by Fenerbahce in August, is open to the move, though sources have told ESPN no agreement has been finalised.

The 62-year-old has a history with Benfica - he actually started his managerial career there in 2000, but left after 10 games before seeing success with rivals Porto, setting his career on the path to silverware with the likes of Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

Benfica want a new coach in place before Saturday’s Primeira Liga game against AVS.

Club president Rui Costa said: The Benfica coach's profile must be that of a winner - a coach representing a club of this size must be one with the ability to bring this team to the levels we demand and give us the titles we desire.

“No coach has been appointed today, nor has any coach been mentioned today to represent Benfica in the future. Now, of course, we're making preparations so that on Saturday, Benfica will already have a coach on the bench.”

The Lisbon side has also been linked with Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, who is enduring a torrid time at Old Trafford.

Should Mourinho take the job, it would not just be Benfica he reunites with. Benfica are scheduled to visit Chelsea on September 30 in the Champions League, travel to Porto on October 5, and host Real Madrid on January 28 next year.