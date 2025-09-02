Former Manchester United managers have entered the fray to potentially replace Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As previously reported, a hattrick of ex-Man United bosses have been sacked by their clubs in the past week.

The first domino to fall was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who lost his job as Besiktas manager after failing to qualify for European competition this season. A similar fate then befell Jose Mourinho, who was sacked by Fenerbahce for the same reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then in Germany, Erik ten Hag was sacked after just three matches at the helm of Bayer Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, Amorim himself has come under intense pressure, with a sub-par start to the Premier League season compounded by an early exit in the Carabao Cup to League Two side Grimsby Town.

It’s perhaps a bit unfair on the Portuguese gaffer, who seemingly has the support of most Man United fans, but the reality is that odds are being lined up for his replacements.

Andy Newton, spokesperson for SportsCasting, said: “With Solskjaer, Ten Hag and now Mourinho all out of work after being sacked elsewhere this week, Manchester United suddenly have familiar options just as pressure mounts on Amorim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His win rate is the worst of any Man United manager in the Premier League era, and patience is wearing thin.

“A return for Mourinho would mark a clear shift from recent appointments, but after years of failed approaches, Man United may now be ready to prioritise short-term results over long-term vision.”

Here are the full odds for the next Man United manager:

Jose Mourinho 3/1

Gareth Southgate 6/1

Oliver Glasner 7/1

Xavi 9/1

Brendan Rodgers 10/1

Antonio Conte 12/1

Unai Emery 12/1

Marco Silva 14/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 14/1

Andoni Iraola 16/1

Kieran McKenna 16/1

Julian Nagelsmann 18/1

Michael Carrick 20/1

Eddie Howe 25/1

Erik Ten Hag 25/1

Lee Carsley 25/1

Ruud van Nistelrooy 25/1

Ange Postecoglou 28/1

Luis Enrique 33/1

Wayne Rooney 100/1