Could Raheem Sterling be set for a late move to Arsenal? | Getty Images

An update on Arsenal’s pursuit of a Chelsea player has been made public.

We are now in the final stages of the summer transfer window, with the deadline being just a few hours away. What business can Arsenal conduct before it shuts?

A huge update has been given on Arsenal’s quest to sign a Chelsea player - however, the Gunners will not be signing a forward from Liverpool after the rumours were put to bed.

Major update on Raheem Sterling’s potential move to Arsenal

Arsenal’s chances of signing former Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling have been given a boost. The England international is ‘settled’ in London and does not want to move elsewhere - according to journalist Rob Wotton, there is ‘just as much chance of him staying as leaving’.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Wotton said: “Ok, let’s bring you this. It looks like Raheem Sterling will stay at Chelsea or move to Arsenal today. There’s just as much chance of him staying as leaving. His future will depend on how talks develop today.

“What we’re hearing is that Sterling’s family are settled in London. He wants to play regularly in the Premier League and win back his place in the England squad. Sterling has worked with Mikel Arteta before and has a good relationship with him.”

Arsenal to miss out on Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez

Previously, Arsenal had been tenuously linked with a move to sign Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez. Recently, journalist Fabrizio Romano has shot these rumours down in flames - not only is Nunez unwilling to leave the Reds at this moment, there is also no evidence to suggest that the Gunners are putting forth an effort to bring the Uruguayan international to the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to playback, Romano said [via TEAMtalk]: “I saw some reports people sent me. Again I have no idea where this is coming from, about Darwin pushing to leave Liverpool.”