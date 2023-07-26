Republic Of Ireland were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup despite an outstanding Katie McCabe opener.

A teary Katie McCabe salutes the supporting Irish contingent. Cr: Getty Images

Republic Of Ireland have bowed out of the FIFA Women's World Cup after a narrow 2-1 defeat Canada sealed their exit in Perth.

It was Ireland who took the lead in the fourth minute thanks to a jaw-dropping strike from captain Katie McCabe but goals either side of half time saw Olympic gold medallists Canada take all three points in the Group A clash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the heartbreak of defeat though, Arsenal star McCabe was full of praise for her side and admitted they are hungrier than ever after two solid performance on their World Cup debuts.

"It's bittersweet, isn't it? Of course it's nice to score, it got us off to a good start but it is the results that matter in this game and at this level. I felt like we deserved so much more from the game" said McCabe.

"We took a lot of positives from that second half against Australia, started to be more confident and backing ourselves. We know we have the quality and the pace. We wanted to start the game with a lot of energy, get in Canada's face as much as possible and put them under pressure and I thought we did that.

"We felt like we were in control. It was unfortunate it took a deflection. But even then, we felt in the second half we could get a goal" she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McCabe, who will surely be nominated for goal of the tournament for her strike against Canada, refused to be downbeat about Ireland's early exit and admitted their first taste of tournament football has only made them hungry for more.

"To captain these girls, it is an absolute honour and a privilege. Leading them out against Australia in the first game but this as well and how we put a performance in, the girls stepping up. Young girls like (Abbi) Larkin coming in - that is the future of this team. I'm honestly just so proud of each and every single one of them, staff included.

"We've done so much to get here and now it's about pushing on. We're hungry now."