Keira Walsh was injured in England's win over Denmark on Friday. Cr: Getty Images

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has confirmed England will be without key midfielder Keira Walsh against China as she offered fans the latest update on the injured Barcelona star.

Walsh, 26, looked to have suffered a serious knee injury after overstretching for a tackle in the 1-0 win over Denmark but scans later revealed the former Manchester City player had NOT suffered any ACL damage.

The Dutch head coach offered fans the latest on Walsh in today's pre-match press conference, saying: "Keira is okay. We said that it is not an ACL, but I can not give you any more information.

"She is not available for tomorrow and in fact we are only really focusing on the game tomorrow and then after that we'll continue what we do" added Wiegman.

Laura Coombs is expected to replace her former City team mate in midfielder as Georgia Stanway drops into Walsh's deep lying playmaker role, but the Lionesses boss said she doesn't feel the loss of Walsh will effect their chances of winning the tournament.

"I think we have a strong enough team. Every game we want to be at our best and we know she is not available. We have a group of 23, now we have a group of 22 and we have found solutions and we'll show that tomorrow" said the England boss.

