Telling news your way
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 things we learnt from Sinéad O’Connor documentary
Rishi Sunak: New oil and gas licences to be granted in the UK
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
HS2 project rated 'unachievable' by infrastructure watchdog
US nurse and child kidnapped in Haiti according to charity
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing

Keira Walsh: 'She is okay': England boss gives fans injury update on Lionesses midfield star

England midfielder Keira Walsh will miss tomorrow's clash with China in Lionesses final FIFA World Cup group game.

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago
Keira Walsh was injured in England's win over Denmark on Friday. Cr: Getty ImagesKeira Walsh was injured in England's win over Denmark on Friday. Cr: Getty Images
Keira Walsh was injured in England's win over Denmark on Friday. Cr: Getty Images

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has confirmed England will be without key midfielder Keira Walsh against China as she offered fans the latest update on the injured Barcelona star.

Walsh, 26, looked to have suffered a serious knee injury after overstretching for a tackle in the 1-0 win over Denmark but scans later revealed the former Manchester City player had NOT suffered any ACL damage.

The Dutch head coach offered fans the latest on Walsh in today's pre-match press conference, saying: "Keira is okay. We said that it is not an ACL, but I can not give you any more information.

Most Popular

"She is not available for tomorrow and in fact we are only really focusing on the game tomorrow and then after that we'll continue what we do" added Wiegman.

Laura Coombs is expected to replace her former City team mate in midfielder as Georgia Stanway drops into Walsh's deep lying playmaker role, but the Lionesses boss said she doesn't feel the loss of Walsh will effect their chances of winning the tournament.

"I think we have a strong enough team. Every game we want to be at our best and we know she is not available. We have a group of 23, now we have a group of 22 and we have found solutions and we'll show that tomorrow" said the England boss.

The Lionesses face China tomorrow knowing they need only a point to guarantee a safe passage through to the final 16 of the World Cup after back to back 1-0 wins.

Related topics:EnglandThe LionessesWomen's World Cup 2023ChinaManchester CityBarcelona