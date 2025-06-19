Kylian Mbappe rushed to hospital with gastroenteritis - will he miss the rest of the Club World Cup?

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

19th Jun 2025
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has been rushed to hospital, the Spanish club has confirmed.

Mbappe, 26, missed Wednesday night’s 1-1 Club World Cup draw with Al Hilal through illness, with head coach Xabi Alonso revealing he had a fever.

Now the club has confirmed the severity of the illness with the player undergoing tests in a bid to determine his treatment.

A statement on Madrid’s official website said: “Our player Kylian Mbappe is suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been admitted to hospital” in order to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment.”

Alonso’s side are due to play their second Group H fixture against Mexican side CF Pachuca in Charlotte on Sunday.

They sit second in their group after the opening round of fixtures, two points behind Red Bull Salzburg, who beat Pachuca 2-1 in Cincinnati during the early hours of Thursday morning.

It is unknown whether Mbappe will have been discharged in time for their next game, or if the French international could miss the entirety of the Club World Cup.

According to the NHS, gastroenteritis can take at least a week for the symptoms to clear up.

After that, patients must wait another 48 hours before they can be considered “healthy” again.

