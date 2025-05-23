Real Madrid are drawing up a shortlist to replace Luka Modric - and most of their candidates are among the Premier League’s elite.

The Croatian midfielder is leaving Los Blancos after 13 seasons, leaving pretty enormous shoes to fill. For the past decade and a half he has been among the best midfielders in world football, with Champions League medals, La Liga titles and even a Ballon d’Or in his trophy cabinet.

Now, Madrid must prepare for life without him - and are planning to do so by storming into the transfer market. That, according to Spanish publication AS, means they will be raiding the Premier League to try and poach one of the top players.

It comes as the 39-year-old’s former teammate at the club, Xabi Alonso, is set to be announced as Madrid’s new manager, as Carlo Ancelotti heads out of the doors at the end of the season.

Speaking about Modric’s imminent departure, Madrid president Florentino Perez said: “Luka Modric will forever remain in the hearts of all Real Madrid fans as a unique and exemplary footballer, who has always represented the values ​​of Real Madrid. His football has captivated Real Madrid fans and fans around the world.

“His legacy will live on forever.”

But who could replace Modric at Real Madrid? They will be looking for someone who can slot straight into the starting XI; a progressive passer of the ball who isn’t afraid to push up the pitch and take space. There are plenty of candidates, and we have picked out Madrid’s best options.

Rodri (Manchester City)

While it would be heartbreaking for Man City fans to see their star midfielder finally come back from a season-long injury, just to pack his bags and leave for Spain, Rodri is perhaps Madrid’s best option.

He fills the above criteria - and then some - with some defensive prowess to boot. He won’t come cheap though, and Manchester City would probably want at least £100m for the Ballon d’Or winner.

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

A Premier League title-winner this season with Liverpool, Mac Allister would be a great choice for Madrid. He’s a bit of an unsung hero at Anfield, but has been a dependable servant for the club.

Would he be the superstar that Modric was at Madrid? Perhaps not, but the 26-year-old could certainly get the job done.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes has already admitted that he could be sold in the summer transfer window. It comes in the wake of the Europa League final, where the team were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur and missed out on almost £10m in prize money.

Fernandes, 30, has said he “wants to stay” at Old Trafford - but if push came to shove and he had to be sold, the Portuguese international likely wouldn’t baulk at a switch to the Bernabeu.

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

Chelsea have flown somewhat under the radar this season, despite eyeing up a top-four finish. While Cole Palmer has been the one grabbing the headlines, Enzo Fernandez has had a quietly productive season.

The Argentine midfielder has scored seven goals and assisted a further 13 in all competitions this season - and isn’t afraid to drive forward with the ball.