Lee Carsley has reportedly been told what his future holds after discussions with the England Football Association (FA).

Carsley took the role of England’s interim manager in the wake of Gareth Southgate’s departure, with the latter calling time on his managerial stint after guiding the Three Lions to the 2024 Euros final.

Carsley, 50, played for the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Everton and Coventry City during his playing career, and was temporarily given the England job after seeing success with the under-21 side.

Lee Carsley’s future as England’s interim manager may have been confirmed behind the scenes. | Getty Images

But now, rumours are circulating that Carsley will not be getting the England job permanently, despite winning three out of four games so far in the Nations League. According to the Sun, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is top of the FA’s shortlist to replace Gareth Southgate. They add that Carsley has accepted the FA’s decision without complaint, having previously agreed to serve as the Three Lions’ caretaker for six matches while a replacement was found.

In a press conference, Carsley previously stated that he wouldn’t be an England manager - although this was more in reference to the technicality of seeing himself instead as a ‘head coach’.

European giants will do ‘anything’ for Haaland

After somewhat recovering from their dire economic situation a few years ago - which led to a mass exodus of stars - FC Barcelona has seemingly balanced the books, and are gearing up for a superstar signing.

According to reports, club president Joan Laporta wants to make a high-profile signing before his time in office comes to an end. Now, Spanish outlet Sport 45 is claiming that he will “do anything” for the signature of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Could Erling Haaland make a shock move away from Manchester City? | AFP via Getty Images

The 24-year-old is in the form of his life this season, with 10 goals in seven matches so far in the Premier League. While the Norwegian was still at Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona made contact with Haaland’s father and former agent Mino Raiola, as the pair took the striker on a “tour” of potential destinations.

It’s understood that Laporta is targeting a move for either 2025 or 2026, which could potentially be buoyed if the rumours about manager Guardiola accepting the England job turn out to also be true.