Police in Norwich have confirmed that two men were arrested after the match at Carrow Road. Picture: Getty Images

Leeds United’s Championship play-off clash at Norwich City was marred by unsavoury scenes of violence as photos on social media showed a Whites supporter leaving Carrow Road with a wound on his neck and blood on his shirt amid claims he was slashed in the neck.

Norfolk Police have confirmed in a statement that the Leeds fan was treated by paramedics but did not require hospitalisation. Police also say they have arrested a teenager on suspicion of assault GBH and a man in his 50s on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post add that police are still searching for a third Norwich supporter, who they believe was involved in the incident.

An official statement from Norfolk Police reads: "Two men have been arrested following an incident in Norwich this afternoon. The incident happened shortly after 2pm today (Sunday 12 May 2024) when a man aged in his 60s reported being punched outside Norwich City FC’s stadium in Carrow Road. An object is also believed to have been thrown at the victim who suffered a cut to his chin. The victim was seen by paramedics at the scene and did not require further medical treatment.

"A man aged in his late teens was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault GBH and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. A man aged in 50s was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. Both men remain in custody. Officers believe another man was also involved in this afternoon’s incident and enquiries are ongoing to locate him. An investigation has been launched to establish the full circumstances of exactly what happened."

A statement from Leeds United added: “Leeds United can confirm that a supporter received medical treatment and was discharged following an incident that occurred outside Carrow Road following Sunday's Sky Bet Championship Play-Off fixture.

“The supporter was seen by paramedics at the scene, and the club have also been in contact with the supporter. Two individuals were arrested by Norfolk Police. The club will now work closely with the police to fully investigate the incident, understand the facts and take appropriate action.”

The match was a close-fought 0-0 draw and the second leg of the play-off is scheduled to take place at Elland Road on Thursday 16 May. Police have urged any witnesses and anyone with information of phone footage of the incident is asked to get in touch quoting crime reference 36/32293/24.