Leeds United snubbed by £17m Meslier replacement following transfer u-turn

A goalkeeper who seemed destined for a move to a newly-promoted Premier League club has had a change of heart.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Leeds United were ready to trigger the release clause for Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

The brother of Al Hilal midfielder Sergej, the 28-year-old built a reputation last season for his set-piece heroics, saving four penalties as he helped Torino finish 11th in Serie A.

Football Italia had claimed Milinkovic-Savic would come in as the first-choice goalkeeper at Elland Road, displacing the incumbent number one Illan Meslier, who despite strong performances had an inconsistent season in the Championship.

But now, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update which leaves these plans up in flames.

Posting on X, he said: “Napoli are now close to completing deal for Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from Torino after verbal agreement in place for Ngonge.

“Milinkovic-Savic said yes to Napoli proposal in June and club to club agreement now at final stages.”

The fact that an agreement had, in principle, been reached at least three weeks ago seems to dispel any rumours that the Serbia international was preparing to join Daniel Farke’s side.