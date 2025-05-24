Scott McTominay has cemented himself in Napoli’s history books after he helped to guide the Serie A side to league success.

The former Manchester United star joined the Italian side in August 2024 for a reported fee of £25.7 million. McTominay has lit up the Italian league after joining manager Antonio Conte in Naples, going on to be named the Serie A’s Most Valuable Player and scoring a critical goal that won Napoli their fourth league title.

The 28-year-old Scotland international has been branded a hero by Napoli fans, after bagging 12 goals and four assists in his first season at the club. Scenes from the city after the 2024/25 Scudetto was confirmed to be Napoli’s went viral on social media, with fans seen in footage chanting McTominay’s name, and flare and fireworks lighting up the city.

McTominay dropped to his knees after the full time whistle in an emotional breakdown before celebrating with fans and teammates, including fellow Scotland star Billy Gilmour.

Scotland internationalist and former Manchester United star Scott McTominay has been labelled a hero after helping Napoli to top the Serie A in Italy. | Getty Images

Who is Scott McTominay’s girlfriend?

McTominay has been dating Cam Reading since 2022. The model boasts more than 66,000 Instagram followers and shares snaps of herself with boyfriend Scott regularly on the social media site, as well as snapshots of glamorous trips and the couple’s life in Italy.

What is Scott McTominay’s Napoli salary - how does it compare to Man Utd salaries?

According to reports, McTominay is one of Napoli’s highest earners, with the star having earned his eye-watering salary after a barnstorming first season.

The midfielder is reportedly paid a yearly salary of £4.75m (€5.56 million), which equates to around £91,500 (€107,000) per week, as per Capology.

While this is a healthy pay packet for the Lancashire-born footballer, it’s a far cry from the highest earners at his former club Manchester United. According to Sportrac, Casemiro earns four-times more than McTominay, with a yearly salary of £18.2 million per year.

However, he remains better paid than other Manchester United stars such as Dalot, Hojlund, Garnacho and Mainoo. He also reportedly earns a chunkier pay packet at Napoli compares to his previous reported salary at the Manchester club - he is said to have earned £60,000 per week under his previous contract with Manchester United, according to the Daily Star.