World Cup-winning former Argentina coach Cesar Luis Menotti has died aged 85.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed the news on Sunday. A statement read: “The Argentine Football Association regrets to announce with great sadness the death of César Luis Menotti, current director of the national teams and former World Cup winning coach of Argentina. Farewell, Flaco querido.”

Menotti will be most fondly remembered for leading Argentina to the 1978 World Cup on home soil, a tournament marred in controversy, held during a military dictatorship and amid the Dirty War. The Albiceleste beat the Netherlands 3-1 after extra-time in the final, with Player of the Tournament, midfielder Mario Kempes netting a brilliant brace.

Having taken over the national team in 1974, Menotti is credited with giving a first international cap for Diego Maradona, who was just 16 years old at the time. The playmaker was not included in the World Cup-winning squad, however, and Menotti eventually left his post after the 1982 World Cup.

A staunch advocate of playing attractive and entertaining football, ‘Flaco’ managed 16 different teams over a 37-year coaching career, following retirement from playing for the likes of Rosario Central, Boca Juniors and Santos. The Argentinian was most successful at Barcelona, winning three cups in 1983.

Menotti was admitted to hospital last month with severe anaemia and underwent surgery for phlebitis.

President of the AFA, Chiqui Tapia, posted on X: "Dear Flaco, it is an immense pain to have to say goodbye to you. You left us a lot during your time in the national team and in football. Without a doubt, your passage to immortality will be with the best memories of all of us who love the round. I send a warm hug on behalf of myself and all of Argentine Football to all of Cesar's family at this moment. See you always dear friend!"