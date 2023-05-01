Both Leicester and Everton will hope to avoid relegation in a few weeks time but will face off in Premier League battle this evening. How to watch on UK TV

Leicester and Everton are both currently sitting in the bottom three of the Premier League but a win for either could see them leap frog out and into safety.

The Foxes last outing saw them draw at Leeds with both sides missing what will prove to be vital chances in the fight to stay up. Jamie Vardy scored his first goal in 20 Premier League games, clinching the late equaliser for Leicester but Dean Smith will need the former England international to score a few more if he hopes to continue managing the side against the big boys next year.

Everton suffered a 4-1 thrashing on Thursday and will have three of their next four fixtures away from home. Their home fixture is against Manchester City meaning chance of survival is looking slim but a win at the King Power Stadium will see them jump over Leicester, Nottingham Forest and Leeds.

Here is all you need to know ahead of a crucial battle at the bottom of the Premier League table...

When is Leicester vs Everton?

The two sides will face off at the King Power Stadium on Monday 1 May and kick-off is set for 8pm BST. Leicester’s website has indicated that tickets for this fixture have sold out.

How to watch Leicester vs Everton

Sky Sports will host this fixture. The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off. Subscriptions for Sky Sports start from £24/month while full packages for Sky start at £46.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Fans can also listen to the match on talkSPORT. This is available on DAB radio and via the talkSPORT website and app.

Head-to-Head

There have been 118 meetings between Leicester and Everton with Everton winning 45 fixtures, Leicester winning 39 and the two sides drawing 34 times. The most recent five fixtures between the two have all been in the Premier League and have seen Leicester win once, Everton win twice and the two sides draw twice.

They last faced each other in November 2022 at Goodison Park with Leicester sealing a 2-0 win.

Team news

Dean Smith has said Kelechi Iheanacho is likely to miss the remainder of the season after he tore an adductor muscle while setting up the chance for Leicester’s equaliser last Tuesday. He will join the defensive pairing of Jonny Evans and Ricardo Pereira who are both closing in on returns to the pitch.

Jannik Vestergaard and James Justin are also out while Ryan Bertrand, who recently featured for the club’s U-21 side could feature.